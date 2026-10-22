New York Mayor Mamdani Calls For Unity Against Hate At Navratri Celebrations Following Foiled Illinois Temple Attack | X - NYCMayor

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called on communities to unite against hate and care for one another as he joined Hindu diaspora members in celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja, days after authorities foiled an alleged mass shooting attempt at a temple in Illinois.

“This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami,” Mamdani said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honoured the Goddess Durga. It was an honour to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city -- especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week,” he said.

“May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another. Jai Mata Ki,” the mayor added.

This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga.It was an honor to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city — especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week.May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another.Jai Mata Ki. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 21, 2026

Mamdani Joins Hindu Community In Festive Celebrations

Videos circulating on social media showed Mamdani performing garba with members of the Indian diaspora and participating in prayers and other religious rituals at temples across New York City.

His message of unity comes amid concerns over rising anti-Hindu hate in the US, following the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois.

Teenager Charged Over Alleged Temple Attack

Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, was arrested following an alleged attempt to attack the temple on October 11. Authorities have charged him with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

According to authorities, the alleged mass shooting attempt failed when Paporakis’s rifle jammed at the temple, forcing him to return home.

The incident has drawn condemnation from US lawmakers, political leaders and civil society organisations, who have called for stronger measures to address anti-Hindu and anti-Indian hate in the country.

Also Watch:

Indian-American Congressman Says Family Was At Temple

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois, said he and his family were present at the Aurora temple when the teenager arrived, allegedly intending to carry out a mass shooting.

The incident has heightened concerns about the safety of Hindu communities and places of worship in the US.

Navratri And Durga Puja Celebrate Faith And Tradition

Navratri, a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms, is observed through prayers, fasting and community celebrations.

Durga Puja, particularly significant among Bengali Hindus, celebrates the victory of good over evil.