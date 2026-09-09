‘We Conquered New York’: Republican Vickie Paladino Accuses Zohran Mamdani Of Sending Message To Osama Bin Laden

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani |

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino has sparked controversy after accusing Mayor Zohran Mamdani of sending a “message to Osama bin Laden” through his planned participation in the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11 attacks.

Paladino targets Mamdani

Paladino, a Republican, made the remarks on Tuesday while appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, amid growing political criticism of Mamdani’s approach to the anniversary.

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Mamdani recently signed two executive orders linked to the September 11 attacks. One establishes September 11 as an annual day of remembrance and service, while the other aims to strengthen preparedness among city agencies to help prevent future attacks.

Signing ceremony draws scrutiny

The ceremony also drew scrutiny after one of the pens used by Mamdani to sign the orders was handed to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who subsequently gave it to city Chief Legal Counsel Ramzi Kassem. Kassem had previously represented al-Qaeda operative Ahmed al-Darbi.

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Discussing the incident with host Laura Ingraham, Paladino described the events as deliberate symbolism and alleged that Mamdani’s decision to attend the commemoration conveyed a message to bin Laden. She claimed the message was, “We conquered New York.”

Mamdani's office responds

Mamdani’s office defended Kassem’s presence, saying he attended in his official capacity and was personally invested in the orders as a New Yorker who was in the city on September 11.

Paladino’s claims come without evidence that Mamdani intended any such message. His planned participation has nonetheless become a political flashpoint ahead of the anniversary.