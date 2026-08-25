New UAE Ambassador Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi Presents Credentials To President Murmu, Pledges Stronger India Ties | X

New Delhi [India], August 25: After presenting his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, Abdulla Saif Alnuaimi, reaffirmed his strong commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership between the UAE and India.

UAE envoy reaffirms commitment

The UAE Embassy in India wrote in a post on X that during the ceremony, Ambassador Alnuaimi conveyed warm greetings from Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to President Murmu.

According to the embassy, the newly accredited envoy reaffirmed his strong commitment to further enhancing and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates during his tenure.

Credentials presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners of six nations, Germany, Sweden, South Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and Moldova, at a formal ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a series of posts on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the diplomats who presented their credentials to the President included Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Sweden Petra Menander, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan Sitona Abdalla Osman, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem Al Nuaimi, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammad Saidu Dahiru, and Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova Inga Ionesii.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Sitona Abdalla Osman, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan; Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates; Muhammad Saidu Dahiru, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Inga Ionesii, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote in another post.

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Focus on bilateral ties

Welcoming the envoys to their postings, President Murmu expressed confidence that their tenure in New Delhi would further deepen bilateral ties, enhance trade and cultural exchanges, and strengthen mutual cooperation between India and their respective nations.

United Arab Emirates Ambassador Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem Al Nuaimi assumed charge after presenting copies of his credentials to India's Ministry of External Affairs in July 2026. He succeeds Abdulnasser Alshaali, who served as UAE Ambassador from 2022 to 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)