Chhattisgarh To Host India's First State-Level Hockey League From October 21 In Raipur | PTI

Raipur, Aug 25: Chhattisgarh is set to host India's first official state-level hockey league under the aegis of Hockey India, with the inaugural Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL) scheduled to be held from October 21 to November 1 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh launches hockey league

The franchise-based league, announced by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, will feature six teams representing different regions of the state.

Indian hockey stalwarts and Olympic medallists Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh and Surender Kumar have been named among the marquee players for the inaugural edition. Other prominent Indian team players, including Jaskaran Singh and Devindar Walmiki, will also be part of the league.

VIDEO | Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao launches Chhattisgarh Hockey League.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/6CAFcALZ1G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2026

The official logo, mascot and identities of the six participating teams were unveiled at an event attended by Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Arun Sao, along with senior officials from the department and Hockey Chhattisgarh.

"Chhattisgarh has a very strong base in terms of athletes across sports, and it is an honour to be the first state to introduce an official state hockey league. This reinforces our commitment towards the national game and is a testament to the effort that the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare has been putting in over the years. Chhattisgarh Hockey League marks a very important starting point in what can promise to be an extremely flourishing addition to the history of Indian Hockey. The main aim has always been to provide the state’s athletes with the best opportunity to excel at the state, national and international level, and we are sure that the CHL is a step in the right direction towards that," said Sao.

League format and teams

The league will follow a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals will be played as knock-out matches, while the final is scheduled for November 1.

A special exhibition match between women's teams is also planned on the day of the final.

The six franchises unveiled for the inaugural season are Rajdhani Royals, Chitrakoot Challengers, Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions, Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans.

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Logo and mascot unveiled

The league's visual identity features the map of Chhattisgarh alongside a stylized hockey player, highlighting regional pride and the state's connection with the sport. The saffron and green elements represent an Indian identity, while the orange trail symbolizes energy, speed and ambition.

The official mascot, Baghwa, a tiger, was also unveiled. The mascot represents courage, strength and resilience while drawing inspiration from Chhattisgarh's forests and rich wildlife heritage.

The league will carry the tagline "Chalo Re Sangi, Hockey Khelbo", reflecting the state's sporting identity and passion for hockey.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)