New Orleans Tragedy: Tanker Collides With Docked River Cruise On Mississippi, 32 Hospitalised; Video Shows Ship Tilted, People Struggling For Lives |

A tanker collided with a docked river cruise carrying between 180 and 190 passengers at the Port of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, triggering panic and leaving 32 people requiring hospital treatment.

Viral Video Shows Moments Of Horror After Collision

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A video of the incident circulating online shows the passenger vessel tilting to its starboard side following the collision, while several people wearing life jackets are seen in the water. The passengers can be seen in panic, many struggling for their lives.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm, according to port officials. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said the tanker, identified as Atlantic Asphalt, had 'lost control' before striking the American Cruise Lines riverboat, City of New Orleans.

Mayor Shares Update On Passengers After Tragedy

Addressing a news conference on Friday, Moreno said all passengers aboard the cruise vessel had been accounted for. Thirty-two people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but none had sustained critical injuries, she added.

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The collision prompted passengers to abandon the vessel, with some leaving their personal belongings behind as they evacuated. According to the mayor, several affected passengers were then accommodated at local hotels.

The city is coordinating with partner organisations, including the American Red Cross, to arrange accommodation, transportation and access to essential prescription medicines for those affected. Red Cross volunteers were also present at the scene, distributing water and blankets and providing emotional support.

In a statement to CNN, the American Red Cross said its teams were working alongside first responders and community partners to assess the needs of those affected and provide assistance.

“We are working alongside first responders and community partners to help identify needs and provide comfort and care during this difficult time. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this incident,” the organisation said.

The cause of the collision and the circumstances under which the tanker lost control were not specified in the information available. Officials have confirmed that all passengers from the river cruise have been accounted for.

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