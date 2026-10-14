Cargo Ship Carrying Over 2,500 Containers Sinks After Hitting Naval Mine Near Strait Of Hormuz: Iran’s IRGC Navy

A cargo ship carrying more than 2,500 containers reportedly sank after striking a naval mine and catching fire in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s IRGC Navy. The vessel’s identity and crew details remain unknown | X - IrnaEnglish

New Delhi, October 14, 2026: A cargo ship carrying more than 2,500 containers sank in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz after striking a naval mine and catching fire, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Wednesday.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime security concerns in the region following a series of attacks on commercial vessels operating near one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

IRGC confirms GFS PRIDE SANK after striking naval mine in Strait of HormuzThe container ship reportedly carrying 2,500 containers, caught fire and sank after hitting a sea mine while attempting to use an ‘unauthorized and dangerous’ route https://t.co/YJG9ECuOvN — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2026

Cargo Vessel Catches Fire After Striking Naval Mine

According to the IRGC Navy, the container ship was travelling through waters south of the Strait of Hormuz when it struck a naval mine, triggering a fire that eventually led to its sinking.

Iranian authorities claimed the vessel had been navigating an unauthorised and dangerous route through the strategic waterway when the incident occurred.

However, the navy did not disclose the ship’s identity, its intended destination or other details about its voyage.

Iranian Navy Warns Ships And Fishermen Of Floating Containers

Following the sinking, the IRGC Navy issued a warning to local vessels and fishermen, urging them to remain cautious and avoid containers floating in the affected waters.

The containers could pose a navigational hazard to other ships passing through the area, potentially affecting maritime movement along the busy shipping corridor.

Authorities did not provide details about the number of containers that had fallen into the sea or the extent of the affected area.

Crew Details And Casualties Remain Unknown

The Iranian navy did not release information about the vessel’s crew or confirm whether anyone was killed or injured in the incident.

It also did not identify the ship’s owner or provide further information about the circumstances leading to the collision with the naval mine.

The exact location of the sinking and the condition of the vessel before the incident were not specified in the statement.

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Sinking Raises Fresh Security Concerns Near Strait Of Hormuz

The incident has added to concerns over maritime safety around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international shipping passage connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

The strategic waterway has witnessed repeated attacks on commercial vessels, raising concerns about the risks faced by ships travelling through the region.

The latest sinking has further highlighted the dangers to maritime traffic, particularly as floating containers could create additional obstacles for vessels navigating the surrounding waters.

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