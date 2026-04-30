'New Chapter Unfolding In Persian Gulf': Khamenei After ‘US Defeat’ Claim

Mojtaba Khamenei |

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a strong message on Thursday marking Persian Gulf National Day, highlighting the strategic and symbolic importance of the Persian Gulf.

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In his address, Khamenei described the Persian Gulf as a “divine blessing” that has shaped regional identity and serves as a crucial route for the global economy via the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

He accused Western powers, particularly the United States, of fostering instability in the region and criticised their military presence, calling it the primary source of insecurity. Referring to recent tensions, he claimed that American strategies in the region had faced setbacks.

Khamenei emphasised Iran’s historical resistance against foreign powers and asserted that the country would continue to safeguard the security of the Persian Gulf. He also suggested that the future of the region lies in independence from foreign influence, envisioning a new regional order driven by cooperation among neighbouring nations.

The statement comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with Iran reiterating its stance on regional sovereignty and control over vital maritime routes.