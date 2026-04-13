'Either For Everyone Or No One': Iran Calls US Gulf Blockade 'Illegal Piracy', Issues Stern Warning On Ports

The unified command of Iranian Armed Forces has issued a stern warning over access to key regional waters, declaring that ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are “either for everyone or for no one,” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The statement underscores Tehran’s position that it will firmly defend its maritime sovereignty.

Restrictions Threatened in Strait of Hormuz

Iran signalled potential restrictions in the critical Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil transit routes.

As per the statement, “enemy-affiliated vessels” may be barred from passing through the strait, while other ships could be allowed transit under regulations set by Tehran. The armed forces described such measures as a “natural right” tied to national sovereignty.

US Accused of ‘Illegal’ Maritime Actions

The Iranian statement also accused the United States of unlawfully restricting vessel movement in international waters, calling it an act of “piracy.”

It warned that any threat to the security of Iranian ports could trigger wider instability, stating that “no port in the region will be safe” if tensions escalate further.

UK Distances Itself From Escalation

Amid rising tensions, Keir Starmer clarified that United Kingdom would not be drawn into the conflict.

Starmer emphasised that Britain does not support any blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and is instead focused on ensuring the waterway remains open.

“It is vital that we get the Strait open and fully open… and that’s where we’ve put all of our efforts,” he said.

Any disruption to this corridor could have far-reaching consequences for international trade and oil supply chains.