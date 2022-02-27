Netherlands sending 200 Stinger missiles to Ukraine

The Dutch government has decided to send 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as soon as possible. This is stated in a joint letter to the parliament of the Foreign Ministers and the Ministry of Defense, which appeared in the media, according to "European Truth".

RTL, in particular, cites a document signed by Foreign and Defense Ministers Wopke Hookstra and Kaisa Ollongren, which states that government officials were able to avoid a standard and lengthy conciliation procedure.

"For this request, the arms export criteria were carefully considered, but the procedure was shortened due to exceptional circumstances," the letter said. Among other things, the Netherlands will donate 200 American-made Stinger missiles to the needs of the Ukrainian army free of charge.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:40 AM IST