Netanyahu ‘Alive And Well’, Cafe Video Not AI: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Clarifies Amid Rumours

Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, has dismissed speculation circulating online about the health and whereabouts of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that the leader is “very much alive” and that the viral cafe video of him is genuine.

Speaking amid widespread rumours on social media, Azar clarified that the footage showing Netanyahu drinking coffee was not created using artificial intelligence.

The clarification comes after several online posts claimed that a recent address by the Israeli leader was AI-generated and speculated that he had died. The rumours quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting debate about the authenticity of videos released by the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu Shares Café Video

The speculation spiraled after Netanyahu posted a short video on X showing himself casually sipping coffee at a café. In the clip, the Israeli prime minister also briefly raises his hand, appearing to display five fingers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was widely interpreted as a direct response to viral claims that an earlier recording of Netanyahu contained an AI glitch that supposedly showed six fingers.

Rumours Spread Online

The controversy began after some social media users alleged that Netanyahu’s previous video address had been artificially generated. Others claimed that visual inconsistencies in the footage indicated the use of deepfake technology.

However, Israeli officials have rejected those claims, with Ambassador Azar stating that the café video clearly shows the prime minister alive and that the speculation about AI manipulation is unfounded.