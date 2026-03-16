'Looks Like AI': Netizens Continue To Suspect Viral Video Of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Sipping Coffee, Showing 5 Fingers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed viral rumours about his alleged death after posting a video of himself casually drinking coffee. The clip was shared after social media accounts linked to Iran amplified claims that the Israeli leader had died and that recent footage of him was AI-generated.

Netanyahu Shares Video To Quash Rumours

The speculation intensified after Netanyahu posted a video on X showing himself sipping coffee and raising his hand to display five fingers. The post appeared aimed at countering viral claims that a previously circulated video of him contained an AI glitch showing six fingers.

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The rumours had gained traction after a press conference clip linked to the ongoing tensions involving Israel, United States and Iran began circulating online, with some users alleging it was AI-generated.

Despite the clarification, social media remained divided. Some users insisted the café video itself was manipulated

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One user wrote, “The magical pocket effect comes from video filters… The coffee defying gravity is caused by the high viscosity of the latte.”

Another said the masked individual visible behind the counter could be security personnel monitoring the situation.

Others dismissed the conspiracy theories. “Solid cope from people who just had their hearts broken because Bibi is alive,” one user commented, while another wrote that edited clips were being circulated to keep the rumour alive.

Others dismissed the conspiracy theories. “Solid cope from people who just had their hearts broken because Bibi is alive,” one user commented, while another wrote that edited clips were being circulated to keep the rumour alive.

Meanwhile, grok also responded, @MrWhale This is AI-generated. The ultra-casual coffee-shop vlog style, orange face lighting artifacts, no visible security, and mixing "dying for coffee" jokes with "strong ops in Iran" claims don't match how Netanyahu appears publicly especially amid war and recent death rumors. Classic deepfake meme.

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Viral Claims Of “AI Finger Glitch”

The controversy began when viewers pointed to a moment in a press conference clip where Netanyahu briefly raised his hand. Some users claimed the footage showed six fingers describing it as a “classic AI finger glitch.”

American conservative commentator Candace Owens also joined the debate, posting on X: “Where’s Bibi? Why is his office releasing and deleting fake AI videos from him?”

Fact-Checks Push Back Against AI Claims

However, the viral claims were widely challenged by fact-checkers. The AI chatbot on X, Grok, stated that Netanyahu does not have six fingers and that the perceived anomaly was likely an optical illusion caused by shadows, hand angle, or the palm’s natural contour such as the hypothenar eminence.

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It also noted that official footage released by Israel Government Press Office shows the prime minister with five fingers, contradicting the viral claims.

Edited Videos Fuel Conspiracy Theories

Observers pointed out that while the original video appears authentic, altered versions began circulating online after the rumour spread. In some clips, details such as the date visible on a cash register screen were allegedly edited to suggest the footage was older.

According to analysts tracking the posts, these manipulated versions helped amplify the narrative that the café clip itself was AI-generated.