Nepal's Kami Rita Conquers Everest For Record-Breaking 29th Time, Surpassing His Own Mark

Kathmandu: Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa also known as 'Everest Man' on Sunday morning broke his record by climbing the world's highest peak, Mount Everest for the 29th time.

The 54-year-old Sherpa climber and guide in the last spring season had climbed the 8848.86 meters tall highest peak two times within a week setting a record for the 28th summit. But the climber has hinted at his plans to climb the peak twice this time again.

Nepali Sherpa climber Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Everest for record 29th time breaking his own previous record of 28 ascends. He is the sole person to climb the World’s tallest peak for a record 29 times: Government officials



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/6gp6QaKWdz — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

Before the summit, Kami Rita had stated that he "has no plan of climbing Sagarmatha (Nepalese name for Mount Everest) for any specified number of times."

Official Statement From The Department Of Tourism

As per the officials from the Department of Tourism, the record-setting climber reached the summit of Everest at 7:25 AM (NST) on Sunday while guiding an expedition organized by the 'Seven Summit Treks'.

Read Also Nepal To Introduce Rs 100 Currency Note With Revised Map; Includes Disputed Territories With India

Official Statement From The Seven Summit Treks

"Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa @kamiritasherpa a senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt Everest this morning at 7:25 AM, 12 May 2024. This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of 'Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual,'" the Seven Summit Treks shared in an Instagram post on Sunday morning breaking the news about the successful summit.

Sherpa at the end of May had begun his expedition from Kathmandu accompanying a mountaineering expedition team comprising about 28 climbers. Kami Rita has been climbing Sagarmatha as a guide for the climbers.

Kami Rita is a record-setter climber for the highest number of ascents on the world's tallest peak in the 71-year-long history of Sagarmatha climbing.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, also from Solukhumbu, climbed Sagarmatha for the 27th time last year. But, it is not confirmed whether he will be climbing Sagarmatha this time.