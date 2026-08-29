Nepal President Thanks India For Support After Devastating Flood; 626 Dead, Over 2,400 Missing

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel admitted to hospital |

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday thanked India for its support and solidarity following the devastating flash flood of August 26 that killed 626 people. He also expressed condolences over the deaths of Indian nationals in the disaster.

In a post on X, Paudel conveyed Nepal's gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and the Indian government for extending assistance after the calamity. "On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal," he wrote.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal. — President of Nepal (@OOP_Nepal) August 29, 2026

Nepal Mourns Indian Lives Lost

In another post, Paudel expressed sympathy over the deaths of Indian nationals. "We also offer our heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Government and the people of India for the tragic loss of Indian lives in the disaster of August 26, 2026," he wrote.

India has been providing relief and rescue assistance to Nepal, with the third flight carrying aid reaching Kathmandu on Friday. The relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team, underlining the scale of the support being extended as Nepal grapples with the aftermath of the disaster, ANI reports.

India Steps Up Rescue Efforts

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, those rescued included 21 Tamil Nadu residents who returned to India on Friday and 63 workers deployed at the Trishuli-I hydropower project.

Around 100 pilgrims from Maharashtra who were stranded in Kathmandu following the flash floods were also safely rescued and sent back to their home state by train on Saturday. The Bihar government carried out the rescue operation on the directions of the Bihar Chief Minister and under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department.

Maharashtra Pilgrims Escorted To Safety

Following a request from the Maharashtra government, the Sitamarhi district administration took prompt action on August 28 and safely escorted the pilgrims from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi.

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The rescue of stranded Indians, alongside the continuing flow of relief supplies, highlights the importance of rapid cross-border assistance during a disaster of this magnitude.

Death Toll At 626, Thousands Missing

The death toll in Nepal's Bhotekoshi flood disaster has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

According to the latest update issued by the NDRRMA, Chitwan recorded the highest number of bodies recovered, at 233. The large number of people still missing points to the severe human toll of the disaster as rescue and relief efforts continue.