WATCH: Nepal Army Crawls Through Muddy Tunnel To Rescue People Trapped In Flood Disaster

Nepal Army Crawls Through Muddy Tunnel To Rescue People Trapped In Flood Disaster |

Dramatic rescue footage has emerged from flood-hit Nepal, showing Army personnel crawling through thick mud and debris to reach people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel as the country's worst disaster in recent years continues to unfold.

The Nepalese Army has launched a large-scale search-and-rescue operation across areas devastated by flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border. Helicopters are being used to evacuate survivors from damaged buildings, while soldiers on the ground are entering dangerous and inaccessible areas to search for those still stranded.

Soldiers crawl into upper Trishuli tunnel

One of the most striking rescue operations took place at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa district.

Video footage showed two Nepalese Army soldiers crawling through the muddy ground near the tunnel entrance as they attempted to reach people trapped inside. Flooding had covered the surrounding area with thick layers of mud and debris, making the rescue operation extremely difficult.

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Most of the people trapped inside the tunnel were workers, although tourists were also reportedly among those stranded.

Army helicopters rescue people from rooftops

The Nepalese Army has also been conducting dangerous aerial rescues in areas cut off by floodwater and debris.

In one video, an Army helicopter could be seen hovering at very low altitude above a damaged building as people stranded on the rooftop waited for help. The aircraft carefully manoeuvred over the structure while debris surrounded the settlement.

Another clip showed a stranded man repeatedly waving toward a helicopter from a damaged rooftop. The aircraft approached the building and rescued him.

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Hundreds dead, thousands still missing

The disaster has killed at least 579 people in Nepal and seven in Tibet, while more than 2,400 people remain missing on both sides of the border.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority says 14,829 security personnel have been mobilised for search-and-rescue efforts. So far, 3,742 people have been rescued.

The disaster has also affected Indian nationals. India has said 84 citizens have been rescued, while 149 have crossed safely into Nepal from China. Around 400 Indians are reportedly safe in China, but about 320 remain missing or uncontactable.