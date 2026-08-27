Nepal Police Arrest Men Seen Stealing Earrings From Flood Victim’s Body - VIDEO

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Nepal Police have detained individuals allegedly seen stealing earrings from the body of a woman who died in the devastating flash floods that struck the country on Wednesday.

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The development comes after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing two men removing an earring from the ear of a deceased woman trapped in flood debris. In the footage, one man appears to use a wooden log to pull the body closer, while another holds the woman by her hair and removes the earring.

Responding to the viral video, Nepal Police said in a post on X that the “individuals were taken into custody for stealing the earrings from the ear of the deceased.”

The video had triggered widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning the act as inhumane. The clip reportedly garnered more than 1.1 million views within hours of being posted.

Nepal is battling one of its worst natural disasters, with flash floods and landslides leaving at least 175 people dead and nearly 800 missing, according to earlier reports.

The Nepal Tourism Board has also reported 644 tourists and travellers missing, including 178 Indians, 127 Nepalese nationals, 65 Americans and 53 Ukrainians. Authorities continue to conduct search and rescue operations across the flood-hit areas.