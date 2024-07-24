Nepal Plane Crash: What Are Table-Top Runways? Know All About Risky Landing Surfaces; India Has 5 Of Them

Nepal plane crash | File Image

The recent tragedy in Nepal serves as a poignant reminder of the inherent risks associated with table-top runways and the critical importance of proactive safety measures in aviation. These runways, often found in challenging geographical locations, pose a unique set of dangers for pilots and passengers alike.

As air travel continues to expand globally, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. Continued investment in infrastructure upgrades, comprehensive risk assessments, and international collaboration in aviation safety are essential to mitigating the risks posed by these unique and challenging airport configurations.

What Are Table-Top Runways?

Table-top runways are constructed on elevated plateaus or hillsides, where the runway abruptly drops off at one or more edges. This design feature creates a narrow margin of error during takeoff and landing maneuvers. If an aircraft fails to stop in time or overshoots the runway, it risks plunging off the edge, resulting in catastrophic consequences.

In Nepal, for instance, Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu sits atop a plateau surrounded by deep valleys and gorges. This geographical setting makes it particularly challenging for pilots to navigate safely, especially during adverse weather conditions or technical failures.

Presence of Table-Top Runways

Table-top runways are not unique to Nepal; they are found in various parts of the world, including India, Portugal, and beyond. India alone hosts several airports with table-top runways, such as Shimla, Calicut, Mangalore, Lengpui (Mizoram), and Pakyong (Sikkim). Both Mangalore and Calicut airports have witnessed major air disasters in recent years, underscoring the inherent risks associated with these types of runways.

In 2010, the crash of Air India Express Flight 812 in Mangalore claimed 158 lives, highlighting the devastating consequences of a runway overshoot on a table-top surface. Similarly, in 2020, another Air India Express flight overshot the runway at Kozhikode's table-top airport during monsoon conditions, resulting in the deaths of 21 individuals, including both pilots.

Fatal Incidents And Safety Challenges

Historically, table-top runways have been involved in significant aviation accidents across different continents. Portugal's Madeira airport, which features a runway with steep drop-offs, witnessed a fatal crash in 1977 when an Air Portugal flight overshot the runway and crashed onto a nearby beach, claiming 131 lives. These incidents underscore the ongoing safety challenges posed by such runways and the critical need for stringent safety protocols and oversight.

Even Nepal, with its challenging topography and variable weather conditions, has experienced multiple incidents involving table-top runways. In 2017, a cargo plane crashed at Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Solukhumbu, further highlighting the risks associated with navigating such airports amidst unpredictable environmental factors.

Safety Measures and Regulatory Oversight

To mitigate these risks, aviation authorities like India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conduct regular safety reviews and implement stringent guidelines for airports with table-top runways. These measures include enhanced pilot training, advanced runway monitoring technologies, and periodic infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving operational safety and reducing the likelihood of accidents.

In recent years, advancements in aviation technology have also played a crucial role in enhancing safety measures at table-top airports worldwide. Improved weather forecasting capabilities, runway friction measurement systems, and enhanced pilot awareness programmes contribute to safer operations in challenging environments.