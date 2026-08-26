Nepal Floods: PM Modi Speaks to Balen Shah, Assures All Possible Humanitarian Aid

Severe flooding in Nepal’s areas bordering China has left a trail of destruction, with more than 300 pilgrims and travellers reportedly missing and at least 16 people feared dead. Amid the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and expressed condolences over the loss of lives and damage caused by the floods.

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Modi expresses solidarity with Nepal

In a post on X, Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal during the difficult period and is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. He added that Indian teams were working together on rescue and relief efforts.

Nepal seeks international assistance

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry has sought assistance from both India and China as rescue operations continue in the flood-hit areas. Responding to the crisis, New Delhi has begun preparations to send relief supplies to the affected country.

India is expected to dispatch around 30 tonnes of essential relief material to Nepal. According to officials, an Indian Air Force aircraft carrying relief supplies is scheduled to leave for Nepal on Wednesday.

More relief supplies planned

Preparations are also underway to send another Air Force aircraft with additional relief material on Thursday. The two consignments are expected to carry substantial quantities of essential supplies for people affected by the disaster.

Rescue operations continue

The Indian government’s move comes as rescue teams continue operations in areas severely affected by flooding and infrastructure damage. Authorities in Nepal are also working to assess the scale of the destruction and locate those reported missing.