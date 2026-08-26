Nepal Floods: Nearly 400 Missing, Including 105 Indians, Near Tibet Border | X - GarudEyeIntel

At least 105 Indians are among nearly 400 people reported missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The floods killed eight people and caused widespread destruction in two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, damaging settlements along the river and at least a dozen hydropower projects.

Floodwaters Surge From Tibet Side

Officials said a massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River around 9 am local time after coming from the Tibet side.

The flood affected Rasuwa and Dhading districts, which border Tibet, as well as Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

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384 Travellers Reported Missing

According to a statement by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers, comprising 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing in the Rasuwa floods.

The missing travellers include 105 Indian tourists and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs). The remaining foreign tourists are from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands.

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Nepal Tourism Board Issues Helplines

The NTB issued a toll-free emergency number 1234 and a hotline 1144 for assistance. It also provided the tourist police number 9851289445 for those seeking help.