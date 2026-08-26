14 Infants Killed In Fire At Islamabad Hospital, Probe Ordered | PTI

At least 14 infants were killed on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out in the mother and child ward of Pakistan's largest public hospital in Islamabad, authorities said.

The fire erupted around 7 am on the third floor of the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), according to the Islamabad administration.

PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward when the fire broke out.

“At least one baby was saved by a doctor,” she said.

Short Circuit Suspected, Oxygen Lines Fuelled Fire

Rescue teams rushed to the hospital, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances deployed for the operation, the Islamabad administration said.

“The fire was immediately brought under control,” it said.

Jalil said a short circuit appeared to have caused the fire. While the flames had been extinguished, the cooling process would take some time, she added.

🚨 Tragic: 14 Newborn Babies Reportedly Killed in PIMS Hospital Fire



A devastating fire reportedly broke out in the children’s ward of Pakistan’s PIMS Hospital, 14 newborn babies lost their lives.



These innocent little lives were lost before they even had the chance to see the… pic.twitter.com/StDmsSlROf — برهان الدین ‏| Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) August 26, 2026

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the fire spread rapidly because of oxygen lines in the ward. He said two doctors, two nurses and other medical staff were also inside the hospital when the blaze broke out.

Health Minister Mustaf Kamal said the hospital administration had contacted parents for samples to conduct DNA tests on some infants whose bodies could not be identified.

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Inquiry Ordered, Preliminary Report Sought

The Islamabad administration formed an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general to investigate the incident.

Chaudhry said a probe was under way and those responsible for negligence would not be spared. He added that a preliminary report on the incident would be presented to the Prime Minister within 14 hours.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also summoned a high-level meeting of the Islamabad administration to discuss the fire.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Sharif expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered an immediate investigation. He said the circumstances leading to the fire must be thoroughly examined, those responsible identified and the strictest possible action taken.

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Zardari Expresses Grief Over Deaths

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief over the incident, describing the deaths of the newborns as "extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss".

Zardari also directed authorities to identify those responsible and take action against them in accordance with the law.

Earlier local media reports had put the death toll at 15 infants.