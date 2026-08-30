Nepal Floods: How Authorities Are Identifying, Preserving And Temporarily Burying Unclaimed Bodies

Kathmandu: As Nepal continues to recover from the devastating flash floods that have killed hundreds and left thousands missing, authorities are facing another grim challenge identifying and respectfully managing bodies that remain unclaimed.

With many victims recovered from rivers days after the disaster, several remains are badly damaged or decomposed, making visual identification difficult. Authorities are therefore combining forensic methods with detailed documentation before temporarily burying unidentified victims.

Why Temporary Burial Is Being Carried Out

The catastrophic floods, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, swept water, mud, rocks and debris through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

As of August 30, around 734 bodies had been recovered in Nepal, while reports put the death toll in Tibet at around 16. More than 2,500 people remain missing in Nepal, with thousands still unaccounted for across the wider disaster zone.

Bodies have been recovered from several districts and, in some cases, far downstream. Some remains have also reportedly been found in India.

With morgues and temporary storage facilities becoming overwhelmed, authorities have begun temporarily burying unidentified and unclaimed victims to prevent further decomposition and reduce public-health risks.

DNA Samples And Detailed Records

Before a body is buried, authorities are working to preserve as much information as possible for future identification.

Forensic teams collect DNA samples, fingerprints and dental records wherever possible. Officials also photograph the remains and document physical characteristics such as scars and tattoos.

Clothing, jewellery, identity documents and other personal belongings are also recorded and preserved.

Each unidentified victim is assigned a unique identification number and location record, allowing authorities to trace the person even after burial.

Why Visual Identification Is Difficult

The force of the floods and the length of time remains spent in water and mud have made identification particularly challenging.

Some bodies were recovered days after the disaster and are heavily decomposed or fragmented. As a result, only a small proportion of the recovered remains have been identified by relatives through photographs, clothing, jewellery or other visible characteristics.

Hospitals and designated centres have displayed photographs and details of unidentified victims to help families search for missing relatives. Nepal Police has also made information available online to assist with identification.

Forensic Teams Working To Identify Victims

Medical and forensic specialists, including pathologists and dental experts, are involved in the identification process.

Where visual recognition is impossible, DNA profiling can provide a more reliable way of establishing a victim’s identity. Fingerprints and dental comparisons are also being used when the condition of the remains permits.

The process is intended to ensure that unidentified victims are not permanently separated from their families simply because their remains could not initially be recognised.

How Families Can Find Missing Relatives

Families searching for missing loved ones can provide DNA samples at designated hospitals and health facilities.

These samples can then be compared with DNA collected from unidentified remains. If a match is established, authorities can use the victim’s identification number and records to locate the exact burial site.

The remains can then be exhumed and formally handed over to the family for final rites.

Bodies Buried With Records For Future Recovery

Authorities are taking precautions to ensure that temporary burial does not mean permanent loss of identification records.

At designated burial sites, including areas around Devghat in Chitwan, bodies are placed in sealed bags and buried separately. Graves are documented through markers, photographs and video records.

Pits are reportedly dug around 1.5 metres deep, with sufficient space between individual bodies to allow authorities to exhume a particular victim later without disturbing neighbouring graves.

Identified Victims Handed To Families

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has stressed that the temporary burial process applies only to unidentified and unclaimed victims.

Once a victim has been identified, authorities hand over the remains to the family for funeral rites.

The approach allows officials to deal with the immediate humanitarian and public-health challenges while preserving the possibility of identification in the future.

As rescue and recovery operations continue across flood-hit Nepal, authorities are still recovering bodies and searching for thousands of missing people. The identification process is therefore expected to continue alongside the wider disaster response.