Nepal Flash Floods Death Toll Rises To 734, Nearly 2,500 Missing As Day 5 Rescue Operations Continue | X - aprajitanefes

Kathmandu: The death toll from the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal after a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to 734, according to the latest situation update released by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). Nearly 2,500 people remain missing as search and rescue operations enter their fifth day.

The disaster, which struck on August 26, sent a massive surge of water, mud, rocks and debris through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, destroying homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure across several districts.

Nepal Death Toll Reaches 734

According to Nepal News, citing the latest NDRRMA update, 734 bodies and human remains have been recovered from several affected districts.

The highest number of recoveries has been reported from Chitwan, with 259 bodies, followed by Nawalparasi East with 184 and Nawalparasi West with 82. Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Tanahun and Rasuwa have also reported casualties.

The number of people reported missing has reached 2,498. Those unaccounted for include hydropower project workers, foreign nationals, tourists and residents from some of the worst-hit districts.

Nearly 8,200 People Rescued

Rescue operations have intensified across the flood-hit region, with 19,895 security personnel deployed for search, rescue and relief work.

NDRRMA figures cited by Nepal News show that 8,186 people have been rescued, including 2,974 by the Nepali Army, 2,699 by Nepal Police and 2,513 by the Armed Police Force.

Helicopters have also been deployed to reach areas cut off by damaged roads and debris. At least 279 hydropower workers have been airlifted from tunnels, while 227 foreign nationals have also been evacuated.

Hydropower Workers Among Missing

The disaster has severely affected Nepal’s hydropower sector, with 933 hydropower project personnel listed among those missing.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to reach workers believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels in Rasuwa. Thick mud, damaged infrastructure, rising water levels and difficult mountain terrain have complicated the operation.

An 11-member specialised tunnel rescue team from India has also been deployed to assist Nepal with the difficult rescue effort.

Glacial Collapse Triggered Massive Floods

The disaster began after an ice-and-rock avalanche linked to a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border unleashed a huge volume of water and debris downstream.

The torrent swept through the Lhende Khola and into the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, devastating settlements and damaging critical infrastructure. Earlier analysis by Al Jazeera reported that a section of the glacier collapsed at high altitude, with the resulting debris entering the river system and generating a powerful downstream flood.

The floods washed away roads and bridges and caused extensive damage to hydropower facilities, leaving several communities isolated.

Tibet Also Reports Casualties

The disaster has also caused deaths and widespread disruption on the Chinese side of the border in Tibet.

Figures remain inconsistent across reports. AFP, carried by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, cited Chinese authorities as reporting seven deaths and 554 people missing in Tibet. Meanwhile, The New Indian Express reported a figure of 16 deaths and 546 missing based on another update.

Because the affected Tibetan region has been difficult for foreign journalists to access, independent verification of the figures remains limited.

Rescue Efforts Hampered By Rain, Rising Rivers

Rescue teams continue to face challenging conditions, including rain, unstable terrain, damaged roads and rising river levels.

Authorities have issued fresh warnings for communities along the Bhotekoshi River, particularly in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, after increased water flow was detected. Akashvani reported that residents living close to the river were advised to remain alert and move to safer areas if necessary.

A newly formed lake in the Himalayan region had also raised concerns of another possible flood surge. However, officials later said the lake had significantly reduced in size and was essentially drained, easing fears of an immediate secondary disaster.

International Aid Pours In

Nepal has sought international assistance as the scale of the devastation becomes clearer.

India, China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and other countries have offered assistance, including financial aid, rescue equipment and specialised teams. The United Nations has also released emergency funding, while Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal warned that reconstruction costs could eventually run into billions of dollars.

As search operations continue into Day 5, authorities are focused on reaching thousands of people still missing, recovering bodies and delivering relief to communities cut off by the unprecedented floods.