Nepal Floods: 178 Indians Among 644 Tourists Reported Missing, Says NTB; Search & Rescue Underway

At least 644 tourists and travellers, including 517 foreign nationals, have been reported missing following devastating flash floods in Nepal, according to an updated list released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Wednesday. An earlier preliminary list had reported that 291 foreign tourists could not be contacted.

Indians highest among missing tourists

The updated list includes citizens of 33 countries, with Indians accounting for the highest number of reported missing tourists at 178. Nepalese nationals are next at 127, followed by 65 Americans and 53 Ukrainian nationals.

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Floods cause extensive destruction

The NTB said the floods caused extensive destruction along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers in the districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha. The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, NTB, tourist police and tourism-sector stakeholders are working to establish the whereabouts of tourists and travellers who were in, or travelling through, the affected areas.

The board said efforts were underway to rescue people who are injured or stranded. The missing-person data is based on preliminary information received from trekking and travel companies.

Authorities verify missing-person data

Authorities are working with travel agencies, guides, local officials and security agencies to verify and cross-check the information. The NTB stressed that while riverbank areas in the four affected districts have suffered severe destruction, other parts of the country remain safe.

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Search and rescue operations have continued despite difficult weather conditions and damaged roads, making access to affected areas challenging.

Nepal Army rescues 116

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army rescued 116 people from Timure in Rasuwa on Thursday morning, including 21 Indian nationals.