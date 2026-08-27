Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 270, Over 1,200 Missing, MEA Says 288 Indians Uncontactable

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Kathmandu: The death toll in the Nepal flash floods and Tibet mudslide has surged to 270, and more than 1,200 have been reported missing. 270 bodies have been recovered from flood-affected areas near the Bhotekoshi river at the Nepal-China border. Identification of the victims was under way, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating floods in Nepal. Of these, 73 are Indian nationals working on the Trishuli One Power Project.

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Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating with the project head to obtain further details about the 73 people. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart on Wednesday, expressed condolences, assured India’s solidarity with the people of Nepal and offered all possible assistance.

MEA sets up control room

MEA has set up a special control room to coordinate assistance and provide support in view of the flood situation in Nepal.

Indian pilgrims rescued

21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu who travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra have been rescued, MEA said. Among those missing are two groups of 37 and 49 people from Tamil Nadu, a group of 32 Indians from West Bengal, 33 from Kerala and 61 Indians from different states.

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Tourists among those missing

Earlier, a list released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) stated at least 644 tourists and travellers have been reported missing following devastating flash floods. The updated list includes citizens of 33 countries, with Indians accounting for the highest number of reported missing tourists.