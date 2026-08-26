Nepal Flash Flood: Sadhguru Says Kailash Yatra Group Caught In Tibet Flash Flood, No Information Yet On Their Safety

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has said that one of the groups participating in a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage was caught in a “terrible and tragic” flash flood in Gyirong, Tibet, China.

Pilgrims caught in flash flood

In a post on X, Sadhguru said the group was returning from the pilgrimage and was at an immigration centre when the flash flood struck. He said the building and a large part of the town appeared to have been inundated.

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Sadhguru said there was no official information yet about the whereabouts of those who were at the immigration centre. He added that volunteers and support teams were working with authorities to reach the affected area and assist in rescue efforts.

Rescue efforts underway

“While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred,” he said, adding that the organisation was prepared to participate in rescue operations despite the risks involved.

Providing an update on the pilgrims, Sadhguru said 495 people from the 21 groups participating in the sojourn had already returned safely. Another 743 people were currently in Tibet, while 148 were in Nepal. He said 77 people had been at the immigration centre when the flooding occurred, along with three volunteers in Timure, Nepal.

Sadhguru expresses anguish

Sadhguru expressed anguish over the situation and said he was personally in the region to ensure that every possible effort was made to assist those affected.

He also conveyed his solidarity with the families of those caught in the disaster, saying the organisation was making every effort during the “profoundly difficult time.”

Death toll rises to 95

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The death toll from devastating floods in Nepal has risen to 95, while 341 foreign nationals remain missing, according to reports.