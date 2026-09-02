Nepal Flash Flood: Chinese Supervisor 'Fled' Hydropower Tunnel, Leaving Workers Trapped, Survivor Alleges

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A survivor of Nepal’s devastating late-August flash floods has alleged that a Chinese supervisor fled a hydropower tunnel after workers sensed danger, leaving several people trapped inside as a sudden surge of water, mud and debris swept through the site.

The allegation was made by Raj Chhetri, a worker at the Trishuli-3A Hydropower Station, who recounted his experience after escaping from Tunnel No. 3 when the flash flood struck.

‘He Said He Would Go And Check’

According to Chhetri’s account, reported media outlets, he was working inside Tunnel No. 3 when workers heard a loud and alarming noise. Sensing that something was wrong, Chhetri approached a Chinese supervisor and sought permission to leave the tunnel.

Chhetri said the supervisor told him that he would “go and see” or “go and check” before leaving the tunnel himself.

The worker alleged that the supervisor did not return. Shortly afterwards, a powerful torrent carrying water, mud and debris reportedly entered the tunnel, sweeping away workers, vehicles and personal belongings.

‘Four Of Us Fled, Two Are Still Missing’

Recalling the terrifying moments, Chhetri said he ran towards the tunnel entrance in an attempt to escape.

“Four of us fled. Two are still missing,” he said, according to reports.

Chhetri estimated that around 265 people were working inside Tunnel No. 3 when the disaster struck. He also claimed that bodies could be seen deeper inside the tunnel and that cries for help could still be heard from trapped workers.

His account was also reported by The Statesman, which noted that the Trishuli-3A project involves Power China Corporation, whose personnel are involved in supervising engineering work at the project.

Trishuli-3A Among Projects Hit By Flash Floods

The incident occurred amid a devastating series of flash floods and mudslides that struck Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts around August 26.

The disasters caused extensive destruction along the Trishuli River, severely affecting hydropower projects and leaving workers trapped inside tunnels filled with mud and debris.

At the height of the rescue operation, reports indicated that hundreds of hydropower workers were unaccounted for across multiple projects, with some reports putting the number above 900 before subsequent updates revised the figures.

At Trishuli-3A, dozens of workers were also reported missing in the initial aftermath.

Army, International Teams Race Against Time

The Nepali Army has been leading rescue and recovery operations at the affected hydropower sites, with assistance from tunnel and technical specialists from China, India and other countries.

Rescue teams have been clearing tonnes of mud and debris, drilling into blocked sections, supplying air and essential materials and using controlled explosions where required to reach inaccessible areas.

Several workers have been rescued, but difficult terrain, unstable conditions and heavily blocked tunnels have continued to hamper efforts to locate those still missing.

Allegation Yet To Be Independently Confirmed

Chhetri’s account has drawn attention to the difficult conditions faced by workers inside the hydropower tunnels when the flash flood struck. However, his allegation regarding the Chinese supervisor has not been independently established.

As of September 2, there was no publicly available response from the supervisor named in the account, Power China Corporation or Nepali investigators specifically addressing the allegation.

The circumstances surrounding the evacuation of workers and the sequence of events inside Tunnel No. 3 will ultimately need to be established through official investigations and rescue teams’ findings.

For now, Chhetri’s account offers a survivor’s perspective on the chaos inside one of the tunnels as floodwaters and debris suddenly overwhelmed the hydropower site, while rescue teams continue searching for those who remain unaccounted for.