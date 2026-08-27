Tibet Mudslide: 3 Dead, 558 Missing As Chinese Rescue Teams Step Up Search

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Three people have died and 558 others, including 260 foreign nationals, were still missing following a mudslide at the Nepal-Tibet border, Chinese authorities said, as reported by state media.

"A press conference was held in Shigatse, Tibet, to report that two people have been successfully rescued from the Gyirong landslide disaster in Tibet," Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 1,000 rescuers, using dogs and drones, were searching for survivors after a wall of mud and debris swept over buildings on the Chinese side of the border on the morning of August 26.

Rescue operations face challenges

Rescue operations are facing several challenges, including “the instability of a reservoir lake upstream” and “the narrow mountain road,” Li Qipu, a member of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster.

Large vehicles and heavy equipment are currently unable to reach the main disaster zone, although surrounding roads remain open, allowing supplies to be brought in from behind.

Secondary disaster risk remains high

Overnight rainfall has kept the risk of secondary disasters, including landslides and rockfalls, high.

CCTV footage goes viral

CCTV footage from the immigration centre in Chinese-administered Tibet has also gone viral, which looks like a dramatic movie scene. The clip shows hundreds of people running on the road to save their lives.

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Suddenly, a torrent of flash floods can be seen engulfing the entire building and coming down with full force, leading to disruption of the visibility of the camera. The clip is reportedly from the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border.