Nearly-extinct baby crocodiles in Cambodia

Ten baby Siamese crocodiles have been spotted in Cambodia, raising hopes that conservation efforts have achieved a breakthrough for a species once believed to be extinct in the wild, said Fauna & Flora International (FFI) on the press release on Wednesday.

The hatchlings were sighted in late January by FFI conservationists at the Veal Veng crocodile sanctuary, a protected part of a river in the Cardamom Mountains, Pursat province, the press release said.

It added that this was only the second time in a decade that baby Siamese crocodiles have been seen in the wild in Cambodia.

“This is a really significant moment and it feels like we have reached a turning point for the Siamese crocodile,” said Pablo Sinovas, flagship species manager in Cambodia for FFI.