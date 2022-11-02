National Cliché Day: Funny cartoons of clichéd phrases you should share with your friends, family

National Cliché Day | ProWritingTips/ Shutterchock

Every “That’s what she said” followed by innuendos is a cliché still loved by many. You can be mad, annoyed and irked but there’s no denying that these clichés make life a little fun and but they deserve to be celebrated after all!

Well, November 3 is celebrated as Cliché Day in the United States of America every year and the reason they are celebrated is because, well duh, they facilitate conversations, are great ice-breakers and convey your point very easily.

The origin of how this day came about to be celebrated is murky but it is largely believed the trend started in the 2000s and stayed back. Now you can also partake in the festivities of such fun-filled holidays, especially if you like to slip in a cliché or two to annoy people.

Here are a few memes selected from the archives of internet, Pinterest and Reddit you can share with your friends to observe Cliché Day.

1) Send this to your friend who is obsessed with those rom-coms where women lightly toss their head in the air and the male lead is instantly attracted to them. It will work like a charm, trust [me]!

Toss her head illustration | Pinterest

2) Well, we have heard too much about the cooks spoiling the broth; they have been summoned by the cliche lords so you can irk others with a punny meme.

Idiom illustation | Pinterest

3) And now, who is not annoyed with this phrase! Nothing can be more cliched than this!

Illustration | Pinterest

4) We all love someone who will hear us out, but isn't this too much?

Idiom Illustration | Pinterest

5) We have another ear meme to mark our Cliche Day with!

Ringing ears illustration | Pinterest

6) There you go!

Cliche Phrase illustration | Memebase

7) Lastly, if you are the one who avoids using cliches and enjoy a dark joke, especially about epidemics and pandemics, revert with this very cliched meme right here.

Cliche memes | Pinterest