NASA's Artemis II Scripts History, Astronauts Travel Farthest Ever From Earth, Surpassing Apollo 13 Milestone |

Washington: Four astronauts aboard Artemis II have scripted history by travelling farther from Earth than any humans before, surpassing the record set during the Apollo 13 mission.

Artemis II Astronauts Reach Farthest Ever From Earth

According to NASA, the crew reached a maximum distance of approximately 252,756 miles from Earth while flying around the far side of the Moon. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman confirmed the milestone, congratulating the astronauts and mission team.

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“On the far side of the Moon, 252,756 miles away, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy have now traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history and now begin their journey home,” he said.

Read Also NASA Shares First Stunning Earth Views From Artemis II Crew En Route To Moon

Artemis II Crew Faced Temporary Communication Blackout

The crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, experienced a temporary communication blackout of around 40 minutes as their Orion capsule passed behind the Moon.

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During this period, the Sun was completely eclipsed from their perspective, allowing them to study the solar corona while observing the Moon’s far side. Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center monitored the mission closely as astronauts shared real-time observations.

The crew also received a pre-recorded message from late astronaut Jim Lovell, who had flown on Apollo 8 and Apollo 13. “Welcome to my old neighborhood… don’t forget to enjoy the view,” he said.

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As the Orion spacecraft travelled roughly 4,000 miles above the lunar surface, astronauts described stunning visuals. “The terminator right now is just fantastic,” said Glover, referring to the boundary between the Moon’s night and day.

Following the flyby, communication was restored, with Koch saying, “It is so great to hear from Earth again… we will always choose Earth.”

The mission marks a major milestone in deep space exploration and reinforces NASA’s push towards future lunar missions and beyond.