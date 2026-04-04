NASA Shares First Stunning Earth Views From Artemis II Crew En Route To Moon | X @NASA

In a historic glimpse from deep space, NASA has unveiled the first images captured from inside the Orion spacecraft during the ongoing Artemis II mission, offering a breathtaking perspective of Earth from nearly 100,000 miles away.

One of the standout photographs, taken by mission commander Reid Wiseman, shows Earth glowing through the spacecraft’s window, wrapped in sweeping cloud patterns and appearing almost to “rise” in the distance as the crew journeys toward the Moon. Another image reveals the planet in full view, with vast blue oceans and even a faint green aurora shimmering across its surface.

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The visuals have quickly gone viral, with many on social media drawing comparisons to iconic images from the Apollo 17 mission, the last time humans travelled to the Moon. For many, the Artemis II photos mark a powerful continuation of humanity’s return to deep space exploration.

As of Friday morning, the four-member crew, comprising three American astronauts and one Canadian, had covered approximately 100,000 miles from Earth and were steadily advancing toward the Moon, with about 160,000 miles still to go. The spacecraft is expected to reach lunar proximity by Monday.

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Unlike the Apollo missions that involved lunar landings, Artemis II is designed as a flyby mission. The crew will orbit around the Moon in the Orion capsule before making their journey back to Earth. The trajectory was set after a crucial engine burn executed on Thursday night.

Mission specialist Christina Koch, who is set to become the first woman to travel around the Moon, described the experience as overwhelming. She noted that while astronauts anticipate such views, nothing truly prepares them for the sight of Earth glowing against the darkness of space, illuminated by sunlight and framed by the Moon’s distant glow.

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The mission is expected to reach its closest approach to the lunar surface, between 4,000 and 6,000 miles, on its sixth day, marking a key milestone in the journey.