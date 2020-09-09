NASA picks Catherine Koerner as Manager of Orion programme

In a development that may inspire new generation women engineers, NASA has selected Catherine Koerner to lead the development and operations of the agency's newest spacecraft that will carry astronauts on Artemis missions to the Moon and return them safely to Earth.

Koerner began her new position as Orion Programme Manager effective from Tuesday, NASA said.

"Orion is a key element of the agency's Artemis infrastructure, and I look forward to leading the team responsible for developing and building America's deep space human spacecraft," Koerner said on her appointment.