Myanmar Military Airstrike On School, Monastery Compound Kills At Least 30 In Magway Region | X @ferozwala

At least 30 people were killed after a Myanmar military airstrike struck a school and monastery compound in the country's central Magway Region, according to the opposition National Unity Government (NUG) and a local authority.

The airstrike hit the compound in Sinbaungwe Township around 3 pm local time on Thursday while a religious ceremony was underway, according to a joint statement issued by the NUG and the interim Magway Federal Unit Government, a local administration aligned with opposition forces.

The statement said the military deployed four 500-pound aerial bombs, 12 artillery shells and seven suicide drones during the attack.

The incident comes a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during the military's 2017 operations.

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