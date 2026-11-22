Myanmar Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.1 Tremor Strikes At 95 Km Depth, National Centre For Seismology Confirms | Representative image

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 22: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Myanmar in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS reported that the earthquake occurred at 2:35:57 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), at a depth of 95 kilometres.

Earthquake Epicentre And Seismic Details

The earthquake was recorded at latitude 24.404 North and longitude 94.616 East, with its epicentre located in Myanmar, the NCS stated.

“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 22/11/2026 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 24.404 N, Long: 94.616 E, Depth: 95 km, Location: Myanmar," NCS shared.

Further details are awaited.

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