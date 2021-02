Myanmar Coup: US slaps sanctions on 10 current and former military officers, three entities

The US on Thursday slapped sanctions on 10 current and former military officers and three entities in Myanmar who led the recent coup against the democratically elected government and detained its leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint.

Six of the individuals are part of the National Defense and Security Council and were directly involved in the coup -- Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese military forces Min Aung Hlaing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief Soe Win, First Vice President and retired Lieutenant General Myint Swe, Lieutenant General Sein Win, Lieutenant General Soe Htut, and Lieutenant General Ye Aung.

The four others slapped with sanctions are General Mya Tun Oo who was appointed Minister of Defense, Admiral Tin Aung San who was appointed Minister for Transport and Communications, Lieutenant General Ye Win Oo who was appointed Joint Secretary of the State Administration Council (SAC), and Lieutenant General Aung Lin Dwe who was appointed Secretary of the SAC.

In addition, three Burmese entities, Myanmar Ruby Enterprise, Myanmar Imperial Jade Co and Cancri (Gems and Jewellery), are being slapped with American sanctions.

"These designations specifically target current or former members of the military who played a leading role in the overthrow of Burma's democratically elected government. They do not target the economy or people of Burma, and we have gone to great lengths to ensure we do not add to the humanitarian plight of the Burmese people," US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.

On February 1, prior to the scheduled seating of Burma's newly elected Parliament, the military detained a broad cross-section of civilian government leadership, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, civil society leaders, journalists, and human right activists.

"We have been clear: this was a coup, and we will not sit idly by. This coup attempts to reject the will of the people of Burma as expressed during the November 2020 election. Since February 1, the people of Burma have shown their commitment to democracy through peaceful protest and civil disobedience. The United States stands with them," Blinken said.

Additionally, as the President announced, the US government has also taken steps to prevent the generals from improperly accessing more than USD1 billion in Burmese government funds held in the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.