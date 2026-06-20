‘My Popularity Is None Of Your Concern’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Fires Back At US President Donald Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responds to Donald Trump's criticism, defending Italy's sovereignty and national interests | AI Generated Image

Rome, June 20: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday dismissed US President Donald Trump's criticisms as "constant, unprovoked attacks" after he alleged that Meloni "begged" for a photo opportunity and criticised her foreign policy decisions.

In a post on Instagram, the Italian Prime Minister explicitly rejected Trump's claims about her domestic popularity and her reliance on his friendship, affirming her commitment to defending Italy's interests.

"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote.

🇮🇹🇺🇸 Italy's Meloni responds to Trump:



"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless.



As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.



My popularity depends on my ability to defend… https://t.co/IrfdB1uqLE pic.twitter.com/kxJlrXH0qF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 20, 2026

Meloni defends Italy's sovereignty

The Prime Minister also directly addressed the President's grievances regarding the use of Italian military bases.

Meloni retorted that the use of these bases is strictly governed by pre-existing agreements that her government has consistently respected, and emphasised that these terms would not be violated during her tenure.

"That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister," she said.

Concluding her statement, Meloni asserted that "Italy remains a sovereign nation" and dismissed Trump's commentary on her political standing.

"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern," she wrote, adding, "I suggest you focus on yours."

Trump renews criticism

This exchange follows earlier accusations from President Trump, who claimed that Meloni sought to be "friends again" after the US military defeat of Iran solely to "get her numbers up."

US President Donald Trump also reiterated his earlier claim that the Italian Prime Minister repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President characterised Meloni's alleged actions as a desperate attempt to boost her domestic popularity, asserting that she is "doing poorly in Italy" and trying to pivot back to him for political gain.

The President noted his grievances regarding Italy's foreign policy, particularly its stance on the US military conflict with Iran.

Asserting that the US contributes a large sum of money annually to "protect" Italy and NATO allies, Trump openly criticised Meloni for refusing to support American objectives. He specifically targeted Italy's decision to deny the US access to its airfields and runways for military operations.

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!). She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!! President DJT," Trump wrote in the post.

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G7 remarks spark backlash

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that Meloni had insisted on a photo opportunity with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her."

"Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.

The comments have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum and adversely impacted ties between the two leaders.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)