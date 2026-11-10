Murdered TV Anchor Rabiya Ahsan, Who Mocked Operation Sindoor, Faced Domestic Violence: Pak Journalist

The death of Pakistani television anchor Rabia Ahsan has taken a new turn after her former co-host Amir Mateen claimed that she had faced domestic violence and serious marital problems, contradicting earlier accounts that she shared a happy relationship with her husband.

Mateen, who worked with Ahsan on the Urdu-language current-affairs programme Muqabil on 92 News, alleged that the 41-year-old anchor had considered ending her marriage and had even left her marital home for nearly two months following a dispute. His remarks have brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding her death, with the murder investigation against her husband continuing.

Meanwhile, an old video of Ahsan discussing India's Operation Sindoor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, she is heard making critical remarks about the military operation and India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Amir Mateen Claims Rabia Ahsan Faced Domestic Violence, Wanted Divorce

In a public statement, Mateen rejected suggestions that Ahsan and her husband had no marital disagreements. He said he knew her personally through their professional association and regular conversations while working together on Muqabil.

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According to Mateen, Ahsan had been facing domestic violence and serious problems in her marriage. He claimed that following a dispute, she had left her marital home and stayed at a friend's house for nearly two months while considering divorce or khula.

He also alleged that she did not receive the family support she needed during that difficult period. Mateen reportedly said he had shared the information and supporting material with the police and members of her team.

The claims, reported by Bloom Pakistan, differ from earlier accounts by some family members suggesting that the couple had been living without major disagreements. Mateen's allegations have not yet been independently established through the police investigation.

Old Video Of Rabia Ahsan Criticising Operation Sindoor, PM Modi Resurfaces

Amid the developments in the murder case, an old video of Ahsan has also gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Pakistani anchor is seen discussing India's Operation Sindoor and making critical remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military operation.

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Operation Sindoor was launched by India in May 2025 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. India said the operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The resurfaced clip has drawn attention because of Ahsan's commentary on the operation and the Pahalgam attack. However, the video is separate from the investigation into her death, and there is no established link between her remarks and the shooting.

Rabia Ahsan Shot Dead At Rawalpindi Home, Husband Arrested

Ahsan, a 41-year-old anchor associated with Urdu-language news channel 92 News, was found shot dead at her residence in Gulshanabad, Sector 2, off Adiala Road in Rawalpindi, on November 8.

According to the FIR, her mother and sister were sitting in the lawn when they heard a gunshot from the bedroom at around 2:30 pm. Her sister rushed inside and found Ahsan lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while her husband, Ahsan Tahir, was allegedly standing nearby with a pistol.

Her brother, Khurram Ahmed, subsequently filed a complaint alleging that Tahir had shot his sister. Police arrested the husband and recovered a .30-bore pistol and a spent cartridge from the scene.

Tahir reportedly claimed that the pistol had gone off accidentally. Police also said he could not produce a valid licence for the firearm.

What Police Said About The Murder Investigation

City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed that Ahsan had sustained a gunshot wound below her neck and that her husband had been taken into custody.

The FIR was registered at Saddar Bairooni police station under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to murder, and provisions of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance, 2015, concerning possession of an illegal weapon.

According to Dawn, a senior police officer said the initial examination found no blackening marks around the wound on Ahsan's neck, suggesting that the shot had not been fired from close range. Police also said the recovered pistol was unlicensed and that the accused had allegedly pointed the loaded weapon at his wife.

Forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene, while the body was sent to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police also planned forensic examinations of the couple's mobile phones as part of the investigation.

Husband Sent On Physical Remand, Family's Stand Remains Disputed

On November 9, a Rawalpindi court granted police one-day physical remand of Tahir after investigators sought seven days of custody for questioning.

The family’s position on pursuing the case has also been reported differently by Pakistani media outlets. Some initial reports said Ahsan's sister considered the shooting accidental and that the family was looking to withdraw the complaint. However, The Express Tribune reported on November 10 that her brother Khurram Ahmed denied that the family had taken a final decision to drop the case.

Read Also Pakistani Anchor Rabia Ahsan Shot Dead At Home; Husband Held For Questioning

A senior police officer told Dawn that any compromise or request to withdraw the murder case would have to be decided by the trial court. Police have also said that the illegal-weapons charge would remain a separate matter.

As of November 10, the investigation was continuing, with police expected to seek further custody of the accused and examine forensic evidence. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's First Lady, has also called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the anchor's death.