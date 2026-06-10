Mumbai-Origin Couple, Terminally Ill 9-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 36th-Floor Luxury London Apartment

Representative Image

A family of three, a husband, wife and their nine-year-old son, died after falling from the 36th floor of a luxury residential tower in London in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

The parents have been identified as Rakesh Pai (47) and Aditi Paralkar (46), who were originally from Mumbai, while their son, Sid, was of Indian origin.

Rakesh, also known as Robin, reportedly worked in finance, while Aditi had held several senior roles in the construction industry. Reportedly, Pai and Paralkar moved from Mumbai to London in the 2000s.

The couple allegedly took the extreme step after doctors reportedly said there were no further treatment options for their terminally ill son.

The incident took place on May 27 at the 45-storey Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle, south London, according to Hindustan Times.

Reacting to the tragedy, Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, said: "It's a terrible tragedy. Just awful. Some constituents saw it happen. The suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses, which the police inferred contributed to their horrendous decision."

Sid had been diagnosed with multiple health conditions requiring special educational support, including a kidney condition that left him unable to speak. Paralkar home-schooled and cared for him, a responsibility that reportedly took a significant toll on her mental health.

The family returned to Mumbai around six years ago in an attempt to seek better medical treatment for Sid. However, after doctors were unable to offer further treatment, they moved back to the UK, according to Metro.

Investigators have yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which have been classified as "unexpected".