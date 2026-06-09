13-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra's Marathwada | File pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Sarola village of Sillod taluka. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Bharti Raju Murkute, a native of Kedarkheda in the Jalna district who was living with her family in Sarola. The reason behind the incident is not yet known.

According to information received, Bharti was alone at home on Saturday morning as her parents had gone out for work. She was later found hanging inside the house.

After learning about the incident, local residents rushed her to the Sillod Sub-District Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead after examination.

Family members said Bharti's mother had remarried four years ago and had been living with her family in Sarola. Bharti was also staying with them.

Following her death, a dispute reportedly arose among relatives over the place for performing the last rites. Members of her maternal family wanted the funeral to be held in Kedarkheda, while her present family preferred Sarola. The last rites were eventually performed in Sarola on Sunday evening.

Bharti is survived by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Ajanta police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.