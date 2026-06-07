16-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging At Residence In MP's Chhatarpur, Police Probe Underway | Representative Image

Chhatapur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in the kitchen of her residence in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Sunday.

The incident has caused a stir throughout the village.

According to information, the incident occurred on Saturday morning in Bhelsi village, under the jurisdiction of the Ishanagar police station, Chhatarpur.

Normal atmosphere at night; tragic scene discovered in the morning

According to reports, the deceased was identified as 16-year-old Roshni Ahirwar, daughter of Manoj Ahirwar and a resident of Bhelsi village, who went to her room to sleep on Friday night after having dinner with her family.

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Family members stated that the atmosphere in the house was normal at the time, and there were no visible signs of any distress.

Body found in the kitchen in the morning; family devastated

On Saturday morning, when the family members woke up and began their daily routine, Roshni was found unconscious in the kitchen.

Upon discovering the incident, the family was devastated, and the police were immediately informed.

Police investigation begins; reason remains unknown

Acting on the information, the Ishanagar police arrived at the scene, inspected the site, and conducted the inquest proceedings. Subsequently, the body was sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem. As of now, the specific reason behind the girl taking this extreme step has not been ascertained.

The police are investigating the matter by questioning family members and local residents.

Death due to suicide reported frequently

A similar case of hanging was reported from Jabalpur a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented house in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, while her husband, who had been missing since the incident, was later found hanging in an abandoned building, police said on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Adhartal area. The deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Neha Singh, lived in New Kanchanpur with her husband Mayank Singh and her eight-year-old son.