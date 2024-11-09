 Multan Mayhem: Crazy Air Pollution Takes AQI beyond 2000
Several districts in Pakistan's Punjab province are experiencing severe air pollution. While Lahore remains the most polluted city in the world. Multan has hit the headlines after Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city crossed 2000-mark. AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy.

Pakistani Punjab is reeling from severe air pollution | ANI

Residents of Multan, the largest city in southern part of Pakistani Punjab province experienced hellish situation as air pollution and smog made Air Quality Index (AQI) shoot up beyond 2000-mark. As per IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitor, the AQI in Multan was 2135 between 8 and 9 am on Friday (November 8). An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy. The continuously worsening pollution has put the government on alert.

The government has closed public parks and museums.

IQAir found that in Multan, PM2.5 concentration was 947 micrograms per cubic metre. PM.25 refers to particulate matter suspended in air. PM2.5 has many health hazards. The PM2.5 levels in the air of Multan were 189.4 times above those declared permissible by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Pakistani news outlet Dawn reported that the three air quality monitors in the city of Multan recorded AQI of 2,316, 1,635 and 1,527 at 10 pm on Friday.

Nishtar Hospital, the biggest medical facility in Multan, has opened two smog counters to treat patients suffering due to pollution.

Pakistani Punjab region is currently in the grips of severe air pollution. Other than Multan, the districts of Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal along with Lahore city are reeling under the effect of pollution.

article-image

As per IQAir, Lahore remained the most polluted city in the world on Saturday (November 9).

In Multan, local authorities have directed markets to close down by 8 pm each day. The police officials have been instructed to take action against vehicles emitting more smoke than permissible limits. All schools in the province are shut. Officials are taking action against the agricultural practice of stubble burning which greatly contributes to air pollution.

