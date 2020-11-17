'More people may die': Biden asks Trump to make co-ordinated plans for COVID-19 vaccine

Washington [US]: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (local time) asked President Donald Trump-led administration to make co-ordinated plans for nationwide coronavirus vaccination or more people will die due to the infection.

Speaking at a press conference, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate...A vaccine is important. It's of little use until you are vaccinated. So how do we get the vaccine, how do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated? What is the game plan? It is a huge, huge, huge undertaking to get it done." He further said that the planning needs to be done right now on how to execute the process of vaccinating the Americans.

"If we have to wait until January 20 [the date of Biden to take oath for President] to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month, month and a half. And so, it's important that it be done, that there be coordination now. Now or as rapidly as we can get that done," he added.