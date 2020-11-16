'I WON THE ELECTION!': Hours after coming close to acknowledging Biden's victory, Trump refuses to concede

President Trump baffled many followers when he tweeted on that Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won only because the polls were 'rigged'. While the allegation has become par for the course over the last fortnight, the acknowledgement of Biden's win was new. As such, many on Twitter sat up and took notice of the post, where for the first time, the President of the United States was seemingly acknowledging his defeat.
Of course a rigged election was nothing to cheer at, but many saw this as an indication that the President was finally backing down from his stance. Reiterating his claims of widespread voter fraud, Trump has said that Biden won "because the election was rigged".
"NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" he had tweeted.
The jubilation (or sadness depending on which side of the political spectrum you fall) was however short-lived. Soon after this, the President took it upon himself to explain that he was most certainly not admitting defeat.
"He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!" the President tweeted.
And while a successive tweet reiterated that it was a "rigged election" and that the Trump team would win, a few hours later, the President appeared to have taken several leaps further down the timeline, tweeting in block letters that he had won.
"I WON THE ELECTION!" says Trump's latest tweet in block letters. Keep in mind that all the tweets mentioned in this article have been flagged by Twitter for being disputed claims or for being misleading. This has not been a deterrent.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)