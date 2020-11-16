'I WON THE ELECTION!': Hours after coming close to acknowledging Biden's victory, Trump refuses to concede

President Trump baffled many followers when he tweeted on that Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won only because the polls were 'rigged'. While the allegation has become par for the course over the last fortnight, the acknowledgement of Biden's win was new. As such, many on Twitter sat up and took notice of the post, where for the first time, the President of the United States was seemingly acknowledging his defeat.

Of course a rigged election was nothing to cheer at, but many saw this as an indication that the President was finally backing down from his stance. Reiterating his claims of widespread voter fraud, Trump has said that Biden won "because the election was rigged".

"NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" he had tweeted.