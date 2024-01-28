Mona Lisa Painting: Climate Activists Throw Soup At Leonardo Da Vinci’s Priceless Art In Paris; Watch Video 

X

In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, two female protestors were seen throwing soup at the famous 16th-century painting of Mona Lisa. This masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci is housed at the renowned Louvre in Paris and is protected with a bulletproof glass.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows two female protestors wearing T-shirts labelled “Food Response” throwing soup at the priceless artwork. As per reports, the women are climate activists and they demanded access to healthy and sustainable food while criticising the current agriculture system as “sick”.

Watch the video here:

ALERTE - Des militantes pour le climat jettent de la soupe sur le tableau de La Joconde au musée du Louvre. @CLPRESSFR pic.twitter.com/Aa7gavRRc4 — CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) January 28, 2024

Security springs into action

Soon after the incident, museum security sprang into action and used black screens to shield the painting from any further attack and evacuated the area.

Farmer protests in France

Reports suggest that the French capital has been witnessing farmer protests against rising fuel costs and the plea for simplified regulations. This Friday, they caused disruptions by blocking key roads in and out of Paris.

Previous attacks on the painting

The Mona Lisa, a symbol of artistic brilliance, has been shielded behind protective glass since the 1950s after a previous incident involving acid damage. In 2019, the museum upgraded to a more transparent form of bulletproof glass for added security. This incident reminded many of a similar event in 2022 when an activist threw cake at the painting, advocating for environmental awareness.

The Mona Lisa has a history of intrigue, having been stolen in 1911 and recovered two years later when the culprit attempted to sell it in Italy.

