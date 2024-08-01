'Mohammed Deif Was Eliminated' Israel's Defence Force Confirms Through Tweet

Mohammed Deif | FILE

Israel has confirmed that Mohammed Deif, the chief of Hamas' military wing, was killed in a July airstrike in Gaza. This announcement followed weeks of investigation to verify his death. The airstrike, conducted on July 13, targeted a compound on the outskirts of Khan Younis, a southern Gaza city. During this strike, more than 90 people, including displaced civilians, lost their lives. At the time, Gaza health officials reported significant casualties, including those living in nearby tents.

Initial Uncertainty and Hamas' Denial

Following the July 13 strike, the Israeli military spent several weeks determining whether Deif was among the fatalities. Despite Israel's assessment, Hamas has consistently denied that Deif was killed in the attack. The military’s confirmation came after a comprehensive intelligence assessment. According to the Israeli military, this confirmation verifies that Deif was indeed killed in the July strike through their X (formerly Twitter) page.

We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 1, 2024

Recent Developments and Tensions

The announcement of Deif’s death coincides with another significant development. The day before, an apparent Israeli airstrike in Tehran reportedly killed Hamas' top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh. While Israel has not officially confirmed or denied responsibility for this attack, Iran has vowed retaliation. Israel’s operations have focused on eliminating top Hamas figures, including Yehya Sinwar, who remains elusive despite being a primary target.

Deif’s Role and Legacy

Mohammed Deif was a prominent figure within Hamas, having been a key founder of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, in the 1990s. Under his leadership, the Brigades became known for their numerous attacks against Israelis, including suicide bombings on buses and at cafes. Deif also oversaw the development of a substantial arsenal of rockets capable of striking deep into Israeli territory. His role in orchestrating attacks made him a significant figure in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Impact of Deif's Death

The killing of Mohammed Deif represents a notable development in the Israeli-Hamas conflict, particularly given Deif's longstanding role in Hamas' military operations. Deif’s death, combined with the reported killing of Haniyeh, underscores the high-stakes nature of the conflict and Israel's ongoing efforts to dismantle Hamas' leadership. The situation remains fluid, with Israel continuing its campaign against key Hamas figures while Hamas responds to these developments.