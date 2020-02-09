Miracle baby born without mother’s virus in China

A woman infected with the novel coronavirus pneumonia gave birth to a boy with no infection in east China’s Zhejiang Province Saturday.
The infant, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care and will be tested again in the next few days to confirm the absence of the virus at the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, capital of the province.
“We make full preparations after the pregnant woman arrived,” said Wang Ying, head nurse of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University that was in charge of the delivery.
Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities Sunday said it received reports of 2,656 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 89 deaths on Saturday from 31 provincial-level regions.
— By arrangement with Xinhua news agency
