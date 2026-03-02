Fear Of Nuclear Leaks Rise As War Intensifies, IAEA Chief Says Radiological Release Could Threaten Middle East Cities

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi | X @CUFI

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday issued an urgent plea for "utmost restraint" following a series of military exchanges involving Israel, the United States and Iran. Describing the current security environment in Middle East as deeply concerning, Grossi emphasised that the cycle of retaliatory missile strikes poses an unprecedented threat to regional stability.

During an extraordinary closed-door session in Vienna—convened at the request of Russia following appeals from Tehran—the IAEA chief warned that any further escalation could lead to catastrophic consequences for civilian populations and the environment.

Assessing damage and communication barriers

While the IAEA currently has no definitive indication that nuclear installations have been destroyed or directly hit, a significant communication gap has emerged.

Grossi informed the 35-nation Board of Governors that despite multiple attempts to coordinate with Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities, the agency has received no response. This silence complicates the international community's ability to verify the status of critical sites, particularly as conflicting reports emerge regarding potential impacts at the Natanz nuclear facility. The lack of direct contact heightens the risk of misinformation during a period of high-intensity military activity.

Rising risks to operational nuclear facilities

The presence of operational nuclear power plants, research reactors and associated fuel storage sites across the conflict zone significantly elevates the danger to nuclear safety. Grossi highlighted that Iran and several neighbouring countries subjected to military attacks host sensitive radiological materials that are not designed to withstand modern warfare.

The IAEA remains on high alert utilising its extensive knowledge of the location and nature of these materials to monitor for any signs of containment failure or accidental release that could stem from nearby kinetic strikes.

Potential for severe radiological consequences

The IAEA has warned that the possibility of a radiological release with serious consequences cannot be ruled out if military operations continue to target areas near nuclear infrastructure. Grossi noted that the agency is prepared to provide hands-on assistance and guidance in the event of an accident, but he underscored the terrifying scale of such an event.

According to the Director General, a significant release could necessitate the evacuation of areas as large as or larger than major cities, marking a humanitarian and environmental disaster that would transcend national borders."