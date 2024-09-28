 MFA Asks Singaporeans To Defer All Travel To Lebanon As Israel Intensifies Attack
connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Thick clouds of smoke can be seen rising from Beirut following multiple explosions. Photo courtesy: Screengrab from x.com/SkyNews |

Days after reports emerged of Israel’s plan to prepare for ground operation in Lebanon, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked residents to deter all travel plans to the Middle Eastern nation.

In a fresh travel advisory release on Saturday, September 28, the MFA said: “In view of the volatile situation in the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Lebanon. Singaporeans currently in Lebanon should leave the country immediately via commercial options while they remain available.”

The MFA said those who choose to remain should adhere to the host nation’s policies. “Singaporeans who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely and heed the advice of the Lebanese government. They should also avoid protests and large gatherings, as well as avoid travel to southern Beirut and southern Lebanon, including the Lebanon-Israel border areas,” it said.

The Ministry has also implored Singaporeans in Lebanon to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at their official website, so that they can contact them should the need arise.

Those who need consular assistance while in Lebanon may contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Lebanon is witnessing an increase in attacks from Israel, who has launched several air raids in its efforts to strike the Hezbollah, a Lebanese Islamist outfit.

The strikes have displaced thousands in the Lebanon, while hundreds have been killed.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

