Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Won't Eliminate Jobs, Predicts Small Businesses Will Thrive With 'Superintelligence Agents'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that AI will make smaller companies more productive rather than eliminating jobs, with superintelligence agents expected to help small businesses operate at much larger scale | AI Generated Image

Menlo Park, California, August 13, 2026: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will not lead to an overall decline in jobs, arguing that employment opportunities will remain abundant even if companies become smaller as the technology transforms workplaces.

Zuckerberg outlined his views in a 6,500-word manifesto titled The Future Is for Everyone: The Path to a Positive AI Future, published on Meta’s website on August 10.

“I do not understand why anyone who believes that AI will eliminate most jobs and much of humanity’s relevance would rush to build that future,” Zuckerberg wrote.

He argued that the belief that AI is dangerous and that concentrating power is the only safe way forward is inherently problematic.

“Company sizes may shrink, just as they did in the transition from industrial giants to tech companies. But this doesn’t mean fewer jobs overall,” he added.

Zuckerberg Sees Bigger Role For Small Businesses

The Facebook co-founder predicted that small groups of people could eventually operate companies at a significant scale with the help of superintelligent AI agents.

“I expect we will start seeing small numbers of people with personal superintelligence agents able to run companies at significant scale. In the future, small businesses will continue to be the backbone of the economy, but each small business will be able to have a much larger impact.”

His prediction suggests that while AI could change the size and structure of companies, small businesses could use the technology to increase their impact.

Amodei Warns Of Threat To Entry-Level Jobs

Zuckerberg’s assessment comes as other technology executives have warned about the potential impact of AI on employment. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has said AI could eliminate half of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years.

Amodei has identified repetitive but variable work in sectors such as law, consulting, administration and finance as particularly vulnerable to AI. He has also said companies could use the technology to reduce costs by employing fewer people.

“Specifically, if we look at jobs like entry-level white, you know, I think of people who work at law firms, like first-year associates, there’s a lot of document review. It’s very repetitive, but every example is different. That’s something that AI is quite good at,” Amodei said.

“I think, to be honest, a large fraction of them would like to be able to use it to cut costs to employ less people,” he added.

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Zuckerberg’s Outlook Contrasts With AI Job Fears

Zuckerberg’s prediction presents a more optimistic view of AI’s impact on employment, with his argument centred on smaller companies becoming more productive rather than jobs disappearing overall.

His position contrasts with Amodei’s warning that AI could rapidly replace some entry-level white-collar work. The differing assessments highlight contrasting expectations among technology executives about how AI could reshape companies and employment.

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