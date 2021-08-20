Members of Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Afghanistan's Kandahar and Herat: Report

Advertisement

The members of Taliban visited the closed Indian consulates in Afghanistan's Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, they searched cupboards in Kandahar for papers, and took away parked vehicles from both the consulates.

Meanwhile, India has said that it is closely following the developments in Afghanistan. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is working with international partners, principally the US, in bringing stranded Indian nationals back home from Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said this while addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stake-out after chairing the Security Council briefing on the 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts', held under India's current Presidency of the Council.

In response to a question, he said on the issue of "where we go on from now" with the Taliban in control in Afghanistan, he said: "the immediate issue that we are looking at is really the repatriation of our nationals. In India's case, India's nationals, other countries have their concerns".

"We are working with international partners in this regard, principally the US, because they control the (Kabul) airport," Jaishankar said.

A round-the-clock special cell set up by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following the Taliban takeover of Kabul has been focusing on keeping track of stranded Indians in Afghanistan, ascertaining assistance being sought and advising further course of action.

According to rough estimate, the number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan could be around 400 and India has been looking at ways to evacuate them including by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries, people familiar with the development told PTI.

The Government of India is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial operations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday in New Delhi.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:35 AM IST