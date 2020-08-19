Meet queer Pak-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala who's now dean of MIT School of Science

Nergis Mavalvala, a Pakistan-born, has been named the new dean of MIT’s School of Science. Earlier, a professor of physics, Mavalvala ticks all the boxes of a perfect guide to a student.

“Nergis’s brilliance as a researcher and educator speaks eloquently for itself,” says MIT President L. Rafael Reif.

Mavalvala will be the first woman to take charge as the dean in the School of Science. She will now replace Michael Sipser officially on September 1.

Now, with the world fighting the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Mavalvala is all set to buck up and take charge as the Dean of School of Science.